Toei Animation Produces New Short Anime Film Urvan for Late January

Toei Animation revealed on Tuesday that its new intellectual property research team PEROs is producing a five-minute pilot anime film titled URVAN for launch in late January on its official YouTube channel. The short film will also air on TV Sasebo in cooperation with Kyushu Tele-Communications. The film is set in the city of Sasebo in Nagasaki prefecture.

Film production started in spring, but the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation made it difficult for staff to perform on-site research and location scouting. Due to the limitations, the staff used a new production method, in cooperation with Nagasaki International University's Departments of Humanities and International Tourism's Hitoshi Oba Seminar.

Instead of going on-site, Toei Animation created backgrounds based on landscape photos taken by students of the seminar, and used web conference service Zoom and file sharing service Box to produce the animation remotely. The staff incorporated Sasebo's local resources including specialty products and culture with cyberpunk and action elements to create the new intellectual property.

