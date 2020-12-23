I★CHU Idol Anime's 4th Promo Video Previews Song Performed by 29 Characters

1st episode debuts with special opening song on January 6

The official website for I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol , the television anime of Liber Entertainment Inc. 's I★CHU smartphone game, began streaming the fourth promotional video on Wednesday. The video previews "Ichibanboshi no Uta ~Mirai no Legend Densetsu~" (Song of the First Evening Star ~Legend of the Future Legend~), an insert song and the special opening theme song for the first episode. Tsunku ♂ wrote the song, and 29 characters in the show perform the song together.

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX on January 6 at 11:00 p.m., and it will then air on BS11 on January 10.

The cast members, all returning from the game, include:

(left to right in images below, with costumed character images above regular cast images)

Pop'N Star





Kazutomi Yamamoto as Momosuke Oikawa

as Momosuke Oikawa Ayumu Murase as Kokoro Hanabusa

as Kokoro Hanabusa Kōhei Amasaki as Runa Kagurazaka

RE:BERSERK





Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Ban Jumonji

as Ban Jumonji Hiro Shimono as Eva Armstrong

as Eva Armstrong Tetsuya Kakihara as Mio Yamanobe

Lancelot





Yūma Uchida as Futami Akabane

as Futami Akabane Tomoaki Maeno as Issei Todoroki

as Issei Todoroki Yusuke Shirai as Takamichi Sanzenin

Tenjō Tenge





F∞F





Yūichi Iguchi as Kanata Minato

as Kanata Minato KENN as Seiya Aido

as Seiya Aido Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Akira Mitsurugi

Twinkle Bell





Takashi Kondo as Mitsuki Kururugi

as Mitsuki Kururugi Showtaro Morikubo as Satsuki Kururugi

I♥B





ArS





Other cast members include Akio Ohtsuka as Principal Bear and Megumi Toyoguchi as the producer Yuzuki Asahina.

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy both seasons, Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is directing the series at Lay-duce . Yoshimi Narita ( Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- ) is the series' script supervisor. Mina Ōsawa ( Given , School Babysitters ) is designing the characters. Reiko Iwasawa ( Code Geass ) is credited for color design, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( Gamers! ) is composing the music. Liber Entertainment Inc. is credited with the original work, Ailedore Public Relations Department is credited as manufacturer, and Twin Engine is producing the series.

Ryо̄suke Obokata is credited as art director, and Gō Sadamatsu ( Macross Frontier ) is credited as editor. Yomogiko Murano ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is the director of photography. Masanori Tsuchiya ( New Game! ) is the sound director.

Liber Entertainment Inc. released the original "love rhythm adventure" game for iOS and Android in summer 2015. The game features 42 voice actors in the main story, performing original songs. In the game's story, a famous talent agency called Ailedore has created an academy called Etoile Vio School to train budding idols. Players play as both a teacher and producer for the students.

The original game ended its online service on July 6. However, Liber Entertainment updated the game on the same day to work offline. This offline version was available until December 13, although players could not purchase in-game Discs or obtain Scouts in it.

A new app titled I★CHU Étoile Stage launched in April, after a delay from fall 2019.