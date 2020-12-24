Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade Game Ends Network Services on April 1

Arcade version launched in November 2015

The official Twitter account for Square Enix 's Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade game revealed on Thursday that the game will end network services on April 1, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. JST, leaving only the Tutorial Mode as playable. Those who have data from the game can transfer that data to the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT console version until April 30.

The Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade game launched in Japanese arcades in November 2015. The game features a 3 vs. 3 battle system, and also includes a summons gauge that players can use to summon Ifrit and other popular Final Fantasy summons when the gauge is full. KOEI Tecmo Games' Team Ninja ( Dead or Alive series) developed the game.

The Dissidia Final Fantasy NT PlayStation 4 game shipped in Japan and the West in January 2018. The free version of the game launched in Japan in November 2018. The free version does not have a story mode, but includes a tutorial and online battle features. The version has four playable characters to choose from that change each week. The free version launched in the West in March 2019.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is also available for PC.

Source: Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade game's Twitter account, Square Enix via Gematsu's Twitter account