Kamen Rider Franchise Gets Large Project to Commemorate 50th Anniversary

Director Shinichirо̄ Shirakura announced during Toei 's 2021 lineup presentation in Tokyo on Tuesday that the tentatively titled Kamen Rider film was "still in a blank state" and that Toei would launch a large-scale project to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider series. The film will open in winter 2021. Shirakura stated that it will be a work that is "worthy" of the 50th anniversary and not necessarily a spinoff of the currently airing Kamen Rider Saber television series.

Kamen Rider Saber (pictured right) premiered on September 6. The title is a portmanteau of the English word "saber," and two Japanese characters individually pronounced "sei" and "ha," which together means "sacred blade."

Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered in September 2019 as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era, and ended its run on August 30.

The Kamen Rider Saber film opened on December 18, in a double-feature with Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One . Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One was originally scheduled to open as a double-feature with Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie on July 23. (The Kamen Rider and Super Sentai movies traditionally open as a double-feature every year.) However, due to production delays caused by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the former opened on December 18, while the latter will open in early 2021.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web