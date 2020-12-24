Somari and the Guardian of the Forest Manga Ends Due to Author's Worsening Health

Manga inspired TV anime that premiered in January

North Stars Pictures posted on the Comic Zenon website on Tuesday that Yako Gureishi 's Somari and the Guardian of the Forest ( Somali to Mori no Kamisama ) manga has now ended, due to the author's worsening health.

North Star Pictures published the manga digitally in English, and Anime database website MyAnimeList added the manga to its website for free in English starting in December 2019.

The manga inspired a television anime that debuted in Japan on January 9. Crunchyroll co-produced the anime, and is also streamed the series with English subtitles under the title Somali and the Forest Spirit . Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub. The anime had 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The world is ruled by a diversity of inhuman beings, who persecuted humans and drove them to near-extinction. One day, the forest guardian Golem meets a human girl. This is a chronicle of a journey that would bind a member of the dying "human" clan to the forest guardian Golem, as father and daughter.

The manga launched in 2015. North Stars Pictures published the manga's sixth compiled volume in April 2019.

Source: Comic Zenon