Voice Actress Ai Nonaka Makes Complete Recovery From COVID-19

Talent management agency Aoni Production revealed on Thursday that voice actress Ai Nonaka has completely recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She received a positive diagnosis on a PCR test on December 15, after taking the test on December 14 as a precaution before a planned event appearance. She then began to feel a slight fatigue on December 15. Nonaka plans to slowly return to work while keeping her health under consideration.

Aoni Production said on December 15 it is taking all measures to prioritize the health of its staff, talent, and fans, and to prevent further outbreak.

Nonaka's anime roles include Madoka Magica 's Kyōko Sakura, Negima! 's Konoka Konoe, Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei 's Kafuka Fūra, Another 's Yukari Sakuragi, and Clannad 's Fuuko Ibuki.



