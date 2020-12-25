Akane Shimizu's Cells at Work! Manga Ends in January

Final chapter to center on COVID-19

The February 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Saturday that Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga will end in the next issue, which will ship in January. The final chapter will center on the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Kodansha is listing that it will release the sixth volume of the manga in Japan on February 9, 2021. The manga's fifth volume had shipped in August 2017.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius . Shimizu had published the first new chapter of the manga in about two years on October 26.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it shipped the manga's fifth volume in November 2017.

The original manga has inspired various spinoffs, including Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya 's Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ). The anime adaptation of the spinoff will premiere in January 2021. Cells at Work! ! (with two exclamation points), the previously announced second anime season of Shimizu's original Cells at Work! manga, will also debut in January 2021. The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 13 episodes.