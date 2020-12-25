Gunslinger Stratos 3, Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Arcade Games End Service on April 1

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will end network services on its Theatrhythm Final Fantasy All-Star Carnival and Gunslinger Stratos 3 arcade games on April 1, 2021.

The Gunslinger Stratos 3 game debuted in arcades in Japan in May 2016.

Square Enix launched the original Gunslinger Stratos game in 2012, and launched the Gunslinger Stratos 2 sequel in February 2014. A PC adaptation titled Gunslinger Stratos Reloaded launched in 2016. Gunslinger Stratos 2 ran location tests in three places in the United States.

The game series inspired a 12-episode television anime titled Gunslinger Stratos: The Animation . The anime premiered in April 2015, and Aniplex of America streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The Theatrhythm Final Fantasy All-Star Carnival rhythm action game debuted in arcades in September 2016.

The first Final Fantasy Theatrhythm game for Nintendo 3DS came out in February 2012 in Japan and in July 2012 in North America. Square Enix then released a worldwide port for the iOS in December 2012.

The Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call sequel Nintendo 3DS game shipped in Japan in April 2014 and then in North America and Europe in September 2014. Square Enix also released a Theatrhythm Dragon Quest game for the Nintendo 3DS in March 2015.

Square Enix also announced on Thursday that it will end network services on April 1, 2021 of its Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade game.

Sources: Theaterhythm Final Fantasy arcade game's Twitter account, Square Enix via Hachima Kikō