Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 14-20
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Demon Slayer recompilation airing earns 14.4% rating
Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, December 18 at 5:55 p.m. and earned a 2.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Gō Kaigi/Chōyashiki-hen compilation
|Fuji TV
|December 20 (Sun)
|18:59
|135 min.
|14.4
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 20 (Sun)
|18:30
|29 min.
|11.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 20 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 19 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.0
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|December 19 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 19 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 20 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 19 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Ronja the Robber's Daughter compilation first half
|NHK
|December 19 (Sat)
|17:00
|58 min.
|3.0
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|December 20 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.0
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)