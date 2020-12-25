×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 14-20

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Demon Slayer recompilation airing earns 14.4% rating

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, December 18 at 5:55 p.m. and earned a 2.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Gō Kaigi/Chōyashiki-hen compilation Fuji TV December 20 (Sun) 18:59 135 min. 14.4
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 20 (Sun) 18:30 29 min. 11.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 20 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 8.5
Detective Conan NTV December 19 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.0
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV December 19 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.5
Doraemon TV Asahi December 19 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.3
One Piece Fuji TV December 20 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 19 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.8
Ronja the Robber's Daughter compilation first half NHK December 19 (Sat) 17:00 58 min. 3.0
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi December 20 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 7-13
