Ninja Girls' Hosana Tanaka Ends Manga Based on Yoshiko Kawashima

Series launched in October 2019

The February 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine published the final chapter of Hosana Tanaka 's Kawashima Yoshiko wa Otoko ni Naritai (Yoshiko Kawashima Wants to Become a Man) manga on Saturday. The third compiled book volume will ship on February 9.

Tanaka launched the series in October 2019. The manga's story centers on a character based on the real Yoshiko Kawashima, a female spy who worked for Japan and disguised herself as a man. The story follows Kawashima during the interwar period of the Taishō era.

Tanaka began the Holy Corpse Rising ( Seigai no Majo ) manga series in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in October 2014. Kodansha published the seventh and final volume in October 2018. Seven Seas licensed the series and released all seven volumes in English.

Del Rey Manga licensed Tanaka's Ninja Girls manga for North American release in 2008, and released four volumes before Kodansha Comics took over Del Rey 's manga titles in 2010 and published the rest of the series. Tanaka was the former assistant and protégé of Takashi Shiina ( GS Mikami Gokuraku Daisakusen!! , Zettai Karen Children ).