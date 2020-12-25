Non Non Biyori Manga to End in February After 11 Years

3rd TV anime season premieres on January 10

The official Twitter account for the editors of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine announced on Saturday that Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga will end in the magazine's April 2021 issue on February 27.

The manga takes place in the countryside, where the nearest bookstore is 20 minutes away by bicycle, a certain "Ju_p" magazine comes out on Wednesdays instead of Mondays, and the video rental store is 10 stations away. Hotaru Ichijō transfers from Tokyo to this school and readjusts to the slow life in the country. Her fellow schoolmates are Natsumi, Komari, Renge, and Komari's big brother Suguru in the third year of middle school.

Atto launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2009 . Seven Seas Entertainment releases the manga in English.

The manga inspired two television seasons and two original anime DVDs , and an upcoming third season, Non Non Biyori Nonstop , will premiere on January 10. The first television series from director Shinya Kawatsura and anime studio SILVER LINK ( WATAMOTE , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) premiered in 2013, while the second season premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both television seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both series for North American digital and home video release.

The manga also inspired an anime film titled Non Non Biyori Vacation , which opened in Japan on August 25, 2018. The main cast and staff returned from the previous two television anime seasons for the film. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the film.

Source: Oricon