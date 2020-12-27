Arc System Works Reveals DNF Duel Fighting Game for Arad Senki/Dungeon Fighter Online Franchise

Game franchise inspired anime earlier this year

Neople , Eighting, and Arc System Works announced on Saturday at the "Dungeon & Fighter Universe Festival" event in South Korea that they are developing the DNF Duel fighting game for the Dungeon Fighter Online ( Arad Senki ) franchise. The game uses Unreal Engine.

Neople , a subsidiary of South Korea's Nexon game development company, released the Dungeon & Fighter multiplayer beat 'em up PC game in South Korea in 2005. The game launched in Japan under the title Arad Senki in 2006. The game launched in North America under the title Dungeon Fighter Online in 2010 and ended service in 2013. A global version of the game with English text later launched in 2015.

GONZO and GK Entertainment produced the Slap Up Party: Arad Senki television anime series based on the game in 2009. The show aired for 26 episodes.

LIDEN FILMS produced a new anime in the franchise titled Arad: Gyakuten no Gear ( Arad: Reversal of Fate , pictured at right), which premiered in Japan on July 3 (although the show debuted first in China in April). The anime, billed as a "Season 2," was originally slated for 2019.



