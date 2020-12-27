Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Overtakes Spirited Away as #1 Film Ever in Japan

Mugen Train steams past 32.48 billion yen with 24 million tickets sold

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime has sold 24,049,907 tickets to earn 32,478,895,850 yen (about US$314 million) as of Sunday , its 73th day at the Japanese box office. The film has now surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after this summer's revival screenings.)

Mugen Train began holding immersive MX4D and 4DX screenings on Saturday, December 26.

Mugen Train is the first film since Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away film to earn more than 30 billion yen at the Japanese box office. Mugen Train is also the fastest to reach the milestone, since Spirited Away took 253 days to reach it.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Source: Mantan Web