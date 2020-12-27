IDOLiSH7 Anime Gets 3rd Season

Season 2 ended on Sunday after COVID-19 delay

IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! , the second season of the IDOLiSH7 anime, ended on Sunday with an announcement of a third season. The anime's website and Twitter account will announce more details in the future.

Beyond the Shine, the soundtrack for the second season, will ship on January 13 with the on-air versions of the opening and ending theme songs, episode 10's ending theme song "It's ALL -for you-," episode 12's insert song "Last Dimension (Symphonic Edition)," and the full version of episode 15's insert song "Gekijō." It will also include a form to apply early for tickets to the " IDOLiSH7 Orchestra -Second Symphony-" on March 6 and 7 at Osaka's Fenice Sacay venue, and on April 8 and 9 at Pacifico Yokohama's National Convention Hall.

The first television anime based on the IDOLiSH7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered on April 5. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season on January 6, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the state of emergency declaration against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season resumed with episode 3 on October 4.