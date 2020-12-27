Manga Planet Licenses 5 Manga from Hobby Japan

Manga Planet announced on Monday that it has licensed five isekai manga from Hobby Japan . The company will announce the English titles anad release dates at a later date. It will add the following titles to its catalog:

Title: DEATH BALL

Creators: Hobby Japan (story), Kenji Mizuta (art)

Summary: This may seem just like baseball, but when you can switch out the bats for weapons and the balls for bullets, is it even still just a "game"? When idol Yuki Tengoku accidentally throws an unbelievable pitch, she gets invited to play for the lowest-ranked Death Ball, team Dangerous. But when she's dropped right into a game where nothing is off-limits, everyone has superpowers and special moves, and any wrong move could lose her uniform - is her uncontrollable hard fastball "Titanic" enough to keep her afloat?



Title: Kouichi desu ga Isekai de Joushu Hajimemashita

Creators: Hiroyuki Kagami (story), Rika Kamiyoshi (art), Goban (character design)

Summary: Hiroto Kiyokawa is a completely ordinary high school freshman - but that's until he gets sucked into another world by the power of a mysterious old map! As the so-called Diferente - a savior from another world - the lord who summoned him commands him to rid their world of vampires. But Hiroto chooses another option - he plans to start a country where different races like vampires and mummies can coexist!



Title: Hagure Yuusha no Estetika

Creators: Tetsuto Uesu (story), Haiji Nakasone (art), Tamago no Kimi (character design)

Summary: In a world where teenagers are often sucked into other worlds regularly, there is an international organization called BABEL, which trains and teaches returnees to control the magic they have brought back from different worlds. Two of their young students, returning from the world Alayzard, are brother and sister Akatsuki and Miu Osawa. There are only some little problems here - they aren't actually related, Miu is the daughter of Alayzard's Dark Lord, and Akatsuki doesn't have magic!



Title: Jouhai Shogun, Mata Yabureru

Creators: Shinkuro Houjo (story), Tsuyoshi Watanabe (art), Sōichi Itō (character design)

Summary: For her first battle, Tina, the young daughter of the world's strongest knights, the Knights of Vassamund, is to fight for the kingdom of Heiminal. Here she comes across the infamous legendary mercenary Du Darkas. Although he may have fought opposite her own father and brother in the past, surely there is something she can learn from fighting alongside him - but is there anything worth learning from someone who has lost every battle he's fought?



Title: Ayakashi Convenience

Creators: Yukio Hirai (story and art)

Summary: After the death of her grandmother, Akari moves from Tokyo to stay with her widowed grandfather. She takes up a part-time job in the convenience store "Ayahashi,” sitting right on the town's border and the mountains. There's just one problem - when night falls, not all of the customers arriving are human!



The first chapters of each manga will be available for free in the Manga Planet Library. Subscribers will be able to read subsequent chapters.

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Source: Press release