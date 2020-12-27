Rock Band Luna Sea Delay 2 Concerts After Drummer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Japanese rock band Luna Sea revealed on Saturday that they are postponing their planned concerts in Saitama on Saturday and Sunday, after the band's drummer Shinya started feeling unwell on Saturday and tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the same day.

Those who have tickets will be able to use those tickets for the substitute shows. The staff added that Shinya will stay under observation for recovery, and all band members will "be taking further measures to prevent infection in order to prepare for the future performance."

The five-member rock band formed in 1989. LUNA SEA have performed theme songs for Endride and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin: Advent of the Red Comet .

