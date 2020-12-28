Canno's Gōkaku no Tame no! Yasashii Sankaku Kankei Nyūmon Manga Reaches Climax

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Saturday that Canno 's Gōkaku no Tame no! Yasashii Sankaku Kankei Nyūmon (For Passing! Entering a Gentle Threesome) manga will reach its climax in the next issue.

Canno launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh on January 27. The manga's first compiled volume shipped on August 27.

The manga's yuri threesome story centers on a third-year junior high school girl who wants to attend the high school that the senior student she yearns for attends. However, her grades are an obstacle. She goes on a tour of the school and inadvertently witnesses two girls kissing.

Canno 's Kiss and White Lily for My Dearest Girl manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in November 2013, and the series ended in February 2019. The 10th and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2019. Yen Press published the series in English.

