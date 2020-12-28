Cells at Work: Bacteria Manga Gets New Chapter

The February issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine published a special chapter on Monday for Haruyuki Yoshida 's Cells at Work: Bacteria! ( Hataraku Saikin ) spinoff of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga, under the title Hataraku Saikin NEO . A new chapter will publish on the Palcy manga app around February.

The Cells at Work: Bacteria! manga launched in Nakayoshi in April 2017 and ended in July. The manga's seventh and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 6.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga, and it describes the story:

Cells are not the only things at work in your body! Deep in your gut, a war rages...between good bacteria, bad bacteria, and opportunistic pathogens—and occasionally, against outside invaders! And if bitter rivals Welch bacillus, leader of the bad bacteria, and Bifidobacterium, leader of the good, get their way, the battle for intestinal supremacy and safety will never end!

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius , and the manga will end on January 26.

The original manga has inspired various spinoffs, including Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya 's Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ). The anime adaptation of the spinoff will premiere in January 2021. Cells at Work! ! (with two exclamation points), the previously announced second anime season of Shimizu's original Cells at Work! manga, will also debut in January 2021. The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 13 episodes.