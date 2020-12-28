Lapis Re:Lights Manga Ends in January

Manga part of "magic x idol" franchise debuted in October 2019

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Saturday that artist Hiroichi ( High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? ) and Shingo Nagai 's manga for the "Magic x Idol" mixed-media project Lapis Re:LiGHTs will end in the magazine's next issue, which will ship in January.

The manga launched in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in October 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled volume on July 22.

The theme of the project is "The idols in this world can use magic." The franchise centers around six idol units. The project also includes an anime, a smartphone game, music releases, and novels under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J label.

The franchise inspired a television anime that premiered on July 4. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

