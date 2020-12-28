Mamoru Miyano Teases Zombie Land Saga Sequel Info on January 1

The official Twitter account for the Zombie Land Saga television anime posted a teaser video featuring Mamoru Miyano , the voice actor for producer Kōtarō Tatsumi of the anime's idol group Franchouchou, on Monday. Miyano, who dresses up as his character Tatsumi again, teases that there will be an important announcement regarding Zombie Land Saga Revenge, the anime's sequel project, on January 1 at 12:00 a.m. JST (December 31 at 10:00 a.m. EST).

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

Munehisa Sakai ( One Piece Film Strong World , Suite Precure , Sailor Moon Crystal ) directed the anime at MAPPA . Shigeru Murakoshi ( Kakegurui , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scripts) was in charge of series composition. Kasumi Fukagawa ( Persona 3 the Movie #1 Spring of Birth assistant animation director) designed the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime inspired a stage play titled Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n! at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo on September 5-6 with four performances. The play was originally scheduled to run in March in Tokyo with seven performances.