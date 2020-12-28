Sentai Filmworks Licenses Redo of Healer TV Anime

Anime premieres on January 13

Sentai Filmworks announced on Monday that it has licensed Redo of Healer , the television anime adaptation of Rui Tsukiyo 's Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi: Sokushi Mahō to Skill Copy no Chōetsu Heal light novel series, for digital release in winter 2021 and on home video. The company will release the anime in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Greenland, the Faroe and Åland Islands, Scandinavian countries, Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

The anime will premiere on January 13 on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , AT-X , Sun TV , and BS11 . The anime will stream online in both a "TV broadcast" version and a "Redo" version. AT-X will also air both a TV broadcast version and a "complete recovery" version.

The anime stars:

Takuya Asaoka ( Senran Kagura Shinovi Master episode director) is directing the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is supervising and writing the scripts. Junji Gotō ( High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) is designing the characters. Kenji Fujisawa ( Baki , Baki-Dou ) is composing the music.

Minami Kuribayashi will perform the opening theme song "Zankoku na Yume to Nemure" (Dream a Cruel Dream), and ARCANA PROJECT are performing the ending theme song "Yume de Sekai wo Kaeru nara" (If You Can Change The World in a Dream).

The "revenge fantasy" story centers on Keyarga, a healer who is used and tossed around by his fellow adventurers on the assumption that healers cannot fight on their own. However, when he achieves the ultimate healing magic, and "heals" the world itself, he goes back four years to redo his life.

Tsukiyo began serializing the ongoing story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2016. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with art by Shiokonbu in July 2017. Sōken Haga launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in October 2017.

Source: Sentai Filmworks