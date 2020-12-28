Toonami Premieres Attack on Titan The Final Season Anime on January 9

The official Facebook account for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced last week that the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime will premiere on the block at 12:30 a.m. EST on January 9 (effectively, January 10). The account also revealed that the block will start running Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions ' SSSS.Gridman anime at 2:30 a.m. EST on January 16 (effectively, January 17). The block will expand by a half hour on January 9.

The full lineup for January 16 includes:

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK on December 7. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation will begin streaming an English dub on January 10.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.