Yūri Shibamura, Daisuke Kimura's Marginal Operation Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The February issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Friday that Yūri Shibamura and Daisuke Kimura Marginal Operation manga will end in its next chapter. Amazon is additionally listing that the manga's 16th volume is the final volume. The volume will ship on February 22.

J-Novel Club is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Our hero Ryouta Arata is an otaku who's just lost his job after the dissolution of his company. Unwilling to return to his old NEET ways, he applies online to a private military security company, thinking the benefits to be promising. After what appears to be a baffling test, he's assigned to be an \"operator of operators\" and begins his training in a foreign country. Little does he know, the life of a private mercenary is far more grueling than he could have ever imagined!

Kodansha published the first novel volume in February 2012 with illustrations by Yoshinori Shizuma . Kimura launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in 2013.

J-Novel Club is also releasing the manga in print.

