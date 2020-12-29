Junjo Romantica Boys-Love Stage Play Runs in Tokyo in April-May

An official website opened on Monday for the stage play of Shungiku Nakamura 's boys-love manga Junjo Romantica , and it revealed that the play will run at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo from April 29 to May 2 with eight performances.

Nakamura launched the Junjo Romantica manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka Ciel magazine in 2002, and she transferred it to the Emerald magazine in 2014. Kadokawa published the manga's 25th compiled book volume in Japan on September 1. Tokyopop published 12 English volumes of the manga under its BLU Manga imprint before it shut down its North American publishing operations in May 2011.

The manga inspired three television anime series in 2008 and 2015. The manga also inspired an original anime DVD ( OAD ) that shipped with the manga's 20th volume in December 2015.

The manga's spinoff series The World's Greatest First Love has inspired two television anime that aired in 2011. A film, Sekai-ichi Hatsukoi: Yokozawa Takafumi no Baai , opened in 2014. A new anime titled Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi ~Propose-Hen~ (The World's Greatest First Love: Proposal Arc) screened in Japan in February.