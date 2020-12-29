Shikizakura Anime Reveals Ending Theme Song Artist, 2nd Half of 2021 Premiere

Series centers on anti-oni team in "near-future science fiction drama"

The official Twitter account for Chukyo TV and Sublimation 's original "near-future science fiction drama" anime Shikizakura announced on Wednesday that May'n will perform the anime's ending theme song. The account also revealed that the anime will premiere in the second half of 2021. The anime had originally been scheduled to debut in early 2021.

Like the opening theme song artist Asuka, May'n is from Nagoya, where the anime's production is based.

TYK Promotion, which is based in Nagoya, Aichi, held auditions for new voice actors for the anime's seven main characters. The staff also held an audition for an English-speaking role in the anime at Anime Expo in July 2019. The anime's main staff judged the audition.

Chukyo TV and CG animation studio Sublimation are producing the anime. The anime will have 12 30-minute episodes.

Asaka is performing the anime's opening theme song "BELIEVE MYSELF."

The anime is set in the Tōkai region, and most of the series' main staff members are based in the area. Shin'ya Sugai ( Walking Meat ) is directing the anime at Sublimation ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Ghost in the Shell Arise , Yamato 2202 CG animation), with Tomoyasu Nishimura ( Maria the Virgin Witch , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ) as producer. Both Sugai and Nishimura are board members of Sublimation . K&K Design is credited for character designs. The production will use both hand drawn and 3D CG animation.

Aside from Chukyo TV , the production committee also includes Sublimation , Tamakoshi, Nakanihon Kōgyō, and K&K Design . The companies are all based in the Nagoya area. Sublimation established its Nagoya studio in 2017.

Hayato Aoki launched a manga adaptation in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine on December 25.