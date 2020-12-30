Love Live! Sunshine!! Voice Actress Kanako Takatsuki to Miss New Year's Events Due to Health

Aqours member's poor physical health attributed to anxiety

The official website for the Love Live! idol franchise announced on Tuesday that Kanako Takatsuki , voice of Hanamaru Kunikida, is not appearing in the live-streamed " Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours COUNTDOWN Love Live! ~ WHITE ISLAND ~" event and the CDTV Live! Live! New Year's Eve Special 2020 → 2021 television program due to her poor physical health caused by anxiety. She is appearing in a pre-recorded portion during the "WHITE ISLAND" event on December 30-31, but she is not performing at either that event or on the CDTV special on New Year's Eve.

In 2010, the anime studio Sunrise, Lantis , and ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki G Magazine launched Love Live! as a self-described "ultimate user-participation project" that lets its fans vote on the future of the fictional idols in the μ's school idol group. A series of music CDs and animated music videos then followed. The first Love Live! School idol project anime series premiered in January 2013, and the second series premiered in April 2014. The Love Live! The School Idol Movie film opened in Japan in June 2015.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.



