Sentai Filmworks Licenses Non Non Biyori Season 3 Anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Non Non Biyori Nonstop , the third television anime season of Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga , for digital release in winter 2021 and on home video. The company will release the anime in "the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, the Aland Islands, Portugal, Spain, and Latin America."

The series will premiere on the TV Tokyo and TV Aichi channels on January 10 at 25:35 (effectively, January 11 at 1:35 a.m.), and it will later run on TV Osaka , BS TV Tokyo , and AT-X .

Shinya Kawatsura is returning to direct at SILVER LINK , and Reiko Yoshida is back to supervise the series scripts. Mai Otsuka is again designing the characters, and Kusanagi is returning to handle the background art.

The band nano.RIPE is performing the opening theme song "Tsugihagi Moyō" (Patchwork Pattern), and the characters Renge Miyauchi, Hotaru Ichijo, Natsumi Koshigaya, and Komari Koshigaya (as voiced by their respective cast members) are singing the ending theme song "Tadaima" (I'm Home). Non Non Biyori Days, an album of the franchise 's opening and ending theme songs, will go on sale on February 24.

Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga previously inspired two television seasons and two original anime DVDs . The first television series from director Shinya Kawatsura and anime studio SILVER LINK ( WATAMOTE , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) premiered in 2013, while the second season premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both television seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both series for North American digital and home video release.

The manga also inspired an anime film titled Non Non Biyori Vacation , which opened in Japan on August 25, 2018. The main cast and staff returned from the previous two television anime seasons for the film. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the film.

The manga takes place in the countryside, where the nearest bookstore is 20 minutes away by bicycle, a certain "Ju_p" magazine comes out on Wednesdays instead of Mondays, and the video rental store is 10 stations away. Hotaru Ichijō transfers from Tokyo to this school and readjusts to the slow life in the country. Her fellow schoolmates are Natsumi, Komari, Renge, and Komari's big brother Suguru in the third year of middle school.

Atto launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2009 . The manga will end in February after 11 years. Seven Seas Entertainment releases the manga in English.

Source: Sentai Filmworks