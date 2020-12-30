Tsuki no Sango Stage Reading Delayed Due to Maaya Sakamoto's Health

Sakamoto tests negative for COVID-19 via PCR

The official website for the stage reading of Kinoko Nasu 's Tsuki no Sango (Moon Coral) short story announced on Wednesday that the reading has been delayed from Wednesday to March 29 due to the poor physical health of the reader Maaya Sakamoto .

Voice actress and singer Sakamoto ( Escaflowne , Black Butler , Card Captor Sakura , Evangelion ) had been coughing for the past few days despite medical treatment. She tested negative for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after taking a PCR test, but Seikaisha President Katsushi Oota said the staff opted to consider Sakamoto's health first.

Customers who had purchased streaming tickets for the stage reading may transfer their tickets to the March 29 date or request refunds.

Nasu wrote the short story as the first story for the "Sakamoto Maaya Mangetsu Rōdoku Kan" ( Maaya Sakamoto Full Moon Recital Hall) event in 2010, when Sakamoto recited stories with animation playing in the background. The studio ufotable animated the video, with illustrations by Type-Moon 's Takashi Takeuchi and Chihiro Aikura . Kodansha released the short story in 2011.

The science-fiction story centers on a lone "princess," who lives on a sparsely populated island in Earth's far future.

Sasakishonen launched a manga adaptation on Kodansha 's Saizensen manga website on July 2012, and ended it in January 2019. The manga had been serialized irregularly on the site.

Sakamoto's major anime voicing roles include Hitomi Kanzaki in The Vision of Escaflowne , Haruhi Fujioka in Ouran High School Host Club , Ciel Phantomhive in Black Butler , Shinobu Oshino in the Monogatari series, Merlin in The Seven Deadly Sins , Shiki Ryōgi in The Garden of Sinners film series, and Ruler in Fate/Apocrypha .

Source: Tsuki no Sango stage reading's website, via Otakomu