Fate/Grand Order Game Gets 2-Volume Fate/Grand Carnival Original Video Anime

The " Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2020" announced on Thursday that the Fate/Grand Order game is inspiring a two-volume original video anime project titled Fate/Grand Carnival. The 30-minute "1st Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on June 2, and the 30-minute "2nd Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on August 25.

Thursday's special previewed an episode from the "1st Season," and also announced the main staff and cast. Akira Sekine is playing Ritsuka Fujimaru. Most of the other cast members are reprising their roles from the various Fate/Grand Order and Fate projects:

Many of the staff members also worked on the similar Carnival Phantasm project:

In addition, Ayumi Miyakoshi is directing the art, and Mio Takekawa is the color key artist. Tomoyuki Kunii is the compositing director of photography. Rie Takahashi , Minami Tanaka , Rumi Okubo , Aoi Yūki , Nao Tōyama , Ayane Sakura , Saori Hayami , Ayako Kawasumi , Kana Ueda , Sakura Tange , and Mai Kadowaki are singing the opening theme "Super Affection" as their respective characters.