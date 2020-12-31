News
Fate/Grand Order Game Gets 2-Volume Fate/Grand Carnival Original Video Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
The "Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2020" announced on Thursday that the Fate/Grand Order game is inspiring a two-volume original video anime project titled Fate/Grand Carnival. The 30-minute "1st Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on June 2, and the 30-minute "2nd Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on August 25.
📽️「Fate/Grand Carnival」OVA発売告知映像を公開🆙— 「Fate/Grand Carnival」【公式】OVA 1st Season 6月2日発売! (@FGOAP_FGC) December 31, 2020
🔻YouTubehttps://t.co/yW6Wfrhg5Q
💁♂️豪華特典などの詳細はコチラ🔽https://t.co/rzYQJ5xdCE#FGC #FateGrandCarnival #FGO pic.twitter.com/q8tbcBSdRY
Thursday's special previewed an episode from the "1st Season," and also announced the main staff and cast. Akira Sekine is playing Ritsuka Fujimaru. Most of the other cast members are reprising their roles from the various Fate/Grand Order and Fate projects:
- Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight
- Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci
- Sakura Tange as Nero Claudius
- Nobutoshi Canna as Cú Chulainn (Lancer), Cú Chulainn (Caster), Cú Chulainn (Alter), Orion
- Kazuya Nakai as Cú Chulainn (Prototype)
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Red Hare
- Makoto Furukawa as Akhilleus
- Saori Hayami as Atalanta, "Mysterious Alter Ego"
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Artemis
- Ayako Kawasumi as Arturia Pendragon
- Takahiro Mizushima as Gawain
- Chiwa Saito as Chevalier d'Eon
- Atsuko Tanaka as Carmilla
- Kana Ueda as Ishtar
- Ayane Sakura as Queen Medb
- Minami Tanaka as Nitocris
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Lancelot
- Kouki Uchiyama as Tristan
- Rumi Okubo as Elizabeth Bathory
- Jouji Nakata as Mysterious Cat V, Narrator
- Ai Nonaka as Mysterious Cat W
- Ayako Kawasumi as Mysterious Cat X
- Atsuko Tanaka as Mysterious Cat Y
Many of the staff members also worked on the similar Carnival Phantasm project:
- Director: Seiji Kishi
- Series Composition/Script: Makoto Uezu
- Character Design: Kazuaki Morita, Tomohito Hirose
- Character Design Collaboration: Eri Takenashi
- Sound Director: Satoki Iida
- Music: Yasuharu Takanashi (Team-MAX), Keita Haga
- Music Production: Lantis
- Animation Producer: Yūji Higa
- LAnimation Production: Lerche
In addition, Ayumi Miyakoshi is directing the art, and Mio Takekawa is the color key artist. Tomoyuki Kunii is the compositing director of photography. Rie Takahashi, Minami Tanaka, Rumi Okubo, Aoi Yūki, Nao Tōyama, Ayane Sakura, Saori Hayami, Ayako Kawasumi, Kana Ueda, Sakura Tange, and Mai Kadowaki are singing the opening theme "Super Affection" as their respective characters.
Source: Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2020