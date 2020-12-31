LBX Girls TV Anime's Promo Videos Highlight Suzuno, Miharu, Kyōka

The official website for the LBX Girls ( Sōkō Musume Senki ) television anime began streaming a character promotional video highlighting Suzuno on Friday. The website also streamed videos for Miharu and Kyōka.

Suzuno

Miharu

Kyōka

The website previously streamed character promotional videos for Riko and Yui.

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere on January 6 and will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS . Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Funimation describes the anime:

In an unplanned field trip, Riko is transported to an alternate Japan where metal-based life forms known as Mimesis ravage the world. Only girls equipped with LBX armored weaponry can stand up to this scourge. Joined by four other displaced young women, Riko will have to adapt to save humanity. The hope of a planet now rests on these heavy metal soldiers who desire one wish—to return home again!

Keitaro Motonaga ( Date A Live all three seasons, Digimon Adventure tri. films) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat in cooperation with Level 5 . Yasuyuki Muto ( Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Kumi Horii ( Infinite Stratos 2 , Lovedol ~Lovely Idol~ ) is designing the characters. Go Sakabe ( Date A Live all three seasons, Digimon Adventure tri. films) is composing the music at DMM Music . Voice actress Rikako Aida will perform the opening theme song "Dream Hopper," and Kano will perform the show's ending theme song "Compass Song."

The anime's story will be based on the story of Sōkō Musume Mizel Rem Crisis , the rebooted version of the franchise 's game that launched on May 21. In the game, the female characters are clad in parts from Little Battlers eXperience robots.

Sōkō Musume is planned as a multimedia franchise , with planned plastic models from Kotobukiya , and a manga that launched in Shogakukan 's Corocoro Aniki magazine in its 2020 winter issue in November 2019.

Little Battlers eXperience was Level 5 's second multimedia project after Inazuma Eleven . Level 5 debuted the first "near-future, plastic-model-building role-playing game" in June 2011 for the PlayStation Portable. The company released several other games for Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita. The Danbōru Senki Baku Boost Nintendo 3DS game arrived in Japan in 2012 and in North America and Europe in 2015 under the title LBX: Little Battlers eXperience .