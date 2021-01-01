Bloodborne, Demon's Souls Remake Producer Leaves SIE Japan Studio

Teruyuki Toriyama plans to continue developing games at new company

Bloodborne and Demon's Souls remake game producer Teruyuki Toriyama announced on Twitter on December 24 that was leaving SIE Japan Studio at the end of December. He thanked fans for their support and said he will to create new game IPs at his new company.

Aside from the 2015 PlayStation 4 title Bloodborne and the 2020 PlayStation 5 remake of the 2013 PlayStation 3 title Demon's Souls , Toriyama also worked on the Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Déraciné games, as well as the Soul Sacrifice series.

Bluepoint Games and SIE Japan Studio's remake of FromSoftware 's Demon's Souls game shipped as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 on November 12.

Source: Teruyuki Toriyama's Twitter account via Gematsu