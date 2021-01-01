Studio 4°C Reveals Gyokō no Nikuko-chan Anime Film

Studio 4°C announced on Friday that it will produce an anime film adaptation of Kanako Nishi's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel. The anime will open in Japan in early summer.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers ) is directing the anime at Studio 4°C . Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man ) is penning the script. Kenichi Konishi ( Children of the Sea , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Sanma Akashiya ( Santa Claus Tsukamaeta! screenwriter and original creator) is planning and producing the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing the film.

Gentosha published the original novel in April 2014. The "human drama" novel centers on a mother named Nikuko and her daughter, Kikuko, who live on a boat. The novel follows their paths in life, and their growth. The novels have more than 350,000 copies in print.



