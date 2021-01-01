Tokyo Undead's Tsukasa Saimura Teases New Manga for Spring 2021

Manga creator Tsukasa Saimura teased in their New Year's celebration post on Friday that they will launch a new manga this spring. Saimura also posted an image to celebrate the new year and the Year of the Ox (the image, which may not be safe for work, is available here).

Saimura drew the Tokyo Undead manga (pictured at right) based on Shigeo Nakayama 's story. Tokuma Shoten published both volumes of the manga simultaneously in July 2015. Seven Seas licensed the manga and released both volumes in an omnibus edition in October 2016. The survival horror manga follows a man who is trying to find a cure to a pathogen that has caused people to turn into flesh-eating zombies.

Seven Seas has also published Saimura's Hour of the Zombie ( Igai: The Play Dead/Alive ) manga. Saimura launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in 2014, and ended the series in 2018 with nine volumes. Seven Seas published the ninth volume in June 2019. The manga follows students in a high school where some of them suddenly turn into zombies that eat each other's flesh, but then suddenly turn back to normal.

