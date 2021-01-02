Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Translator Arrested for Possession, Distribution of Child Pornography

Jujutsu Kaisen translator Stefan Koza was arrested on December 7 for possession and distribution of child pornography, according to Virginia's Herndon Police Department's weekly crime report. The 33-year-old Koza is being held without bond on five felony counts of possession and five counts of distribution of child pornography at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Herndon Police Department made the arrest as part of a collaborative investigation with Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce. Koza's hearing date is set for March 3, 2021.

Koza, who also went by "Steady" and "Steady Studios" in relation to his manga work, was an English-language translator for several Shonen Jump manga properties including Ghost Reaper Girl , We Never Learn , and Tokyo Shinobi Squad .

Anime News Network has reached to Viz Media for comment.

Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

The manga inspired MAPPA 's currently airing television anime that premiered on October 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime both subtitled and with dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Source: Herndon Police Department Weekly Crime Report