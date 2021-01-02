Katsutoshi Murase Launches Red List: Zetsumetsu Shinkaron Manga

Arata Primal artist draws adaptation of Tadashi Anjо̄'s 2018 pandemic novel

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website is listing that Katsutoshi Murase will launch a new manga titled Red List: Zetsumetsu Shinkaron (Red List: Extinction Evolutionary Theory) on the service on January 27. The manga is based on Tadashi Anjо̄'s novel of the same name, which shipped in 2018 under the title Red List and then shipped again in 2020 under the Red List: Zetsumetsu Shinkaron title.

The original novel takes place in Tokyo, where a mysterious pandemic has broken out and has caused deaths. Kōki is a staff member at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, and he works together with an infectious disease specialist professor to find the cause of the outbreak, despite the government making one mistake after another, and Kōki's superiors dodging responsibility. In addition, a series of murders is occurring in Tokyo's subways.

Murase and Welzard launched the Karada Sagashi manga in September 2014, and ended it in December 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 17th and final volume in February 2018. The duo then launched the Karada Sagashi Kai (Body Search Solution) sequel manga in January 2018, and ended it in January 2019. The manga inspired a series of anime shorts that debuted on Production I.G 's Tate Anime (now Anime Beans ) app in July 2017.

Murase launched the Arata Primal: The New Primitive manga on Shonen Jump+ in February 2019, and ended it in November 2019. Shueisha also published the manga simultaneously in English on its MANGA Plus website. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in December 2019.

Murase most recently launched the Jisatsu Hōjo (Suicide Helper Girl) manga, based on Yoshihito Okita's horror novel of the same name. The manga launched on May 29, and ended in September. Shueisha shipped the second and final volume on November 4.

Source: Shonen Jump+