Chise Ogawa Aims to End Caste Heaven Manga This Year

Manga creator Chise Ogawa revealed on Twitter on Saturday that she plans to end the Caste Heaven manga this year.

SuBLime licensed the manga, and released the fourth volume on December 8. SuBLime describes the story of the first volume:

It's a cruel game where the card you possess determines your class rank. Azusa has the king, the most powerful of the cards, which allows him to rule his class however ruthlessly he chooses. But all bets are off when Azusa gets double-crossed, shattering his pride as he drops to target, the lowest of the ranks. Now bullied by the very people he himself mistreated, Azusa is given a choice—become the new king's plaything…or service the entire class!

The manga runs in Libre Publishing 's Be x Boy magazine. Libre Publishing published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 10.

The manga inspired a smartphone game that launched on April 23.