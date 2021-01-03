Shueisha announced on Monday that Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga has over 30 million copies in circulation (including both print and digital copies), as of the release of the manga's 29th compiled book volume on the same day.

Shueisha also called 2021 the " My Hero Academia Year," with the upcoming March 27 premiere of the fifth television anime season, the franchise 's first art exhibit in April, and its third anime film opening this summer.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.



Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web