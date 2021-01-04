Hotaru no Hikari BABY Manga Ends in 6th Volume in Summer

Hiura to launch new manga series in summer or fall

Satoru Hiura revealed on Twitter on Monday that her Hotaru no Hikari BABY manga, the second sequel to her Hotaru no Hikari manga, will end in the sixth volume in early summer. Hiura also revealed that she is planning a new manga serialization starting in summer or fall.

Miura has been serializing Hotaru no Hikari BABY since October 2017. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped on November 13. The sequel manga focuses on Hotaru's baby.

The original Hotaru no Hikari manga series ran in Kiss magazine from 2004 to 2009 and spanned 15 total collected volumes. The story follows a 27-year-old office worker Hotaru who is uninterested in love. Hotaru's situation gets complicated as she suddenly finds herself living with her boss, Seiichi Takano.

Hiura launched the sequel Hotaru no Hikari SP in January 2014, and ended it in May 2017. Hotaru no Hikari SP revolves around the "himono woman" ("dried-fish woman," a young woman who has abandoned romance) Hotaru Amamiya, who has safely escaped the life of a himono and married her boss Takano. However, she finds that married life is not so easy, as she begins to have doubts of Takano's loyalty.

The original manga has inspired two live-action television series as well as a live-action film that opened in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the original manga in English under the title Hotaru's Way .