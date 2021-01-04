Liar x Liar Manga Gets Side Story Chapter on January 23

The February issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on December 23 that Renjuro Kindaichi 's Liar x Liar manga will have a side story chapter that will debut in the magazine's next issue on January 23.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the manga:

One day, after borrowing her friend's high school uniform and taking a walk around town on a whim, Minato runs into her younger stepbrother, Toru! Toru believes Minato when she insists she's someone else...but now it looks like he's fallen in love with her high school girl disguise?! A weird, weird love story begins!

Kindaichi ( Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu ) launched the manga in Dessert in 2010, and ended the series in 2017. Kodansha published 10 compiled book volumes for the series. The manga ranked #10 in Takarajimasha Inc. 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi guidebook ranking in 2012, and was nominated for the 39th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2015. Kodansha Comics released the 10th volume in English in February 2019.

The manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open in Japan on February 19.