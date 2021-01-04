News
Miko Mitsuki's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū Manga Gets Side Story Chapter
posted on by Alex Mateo
This year's combined third and fourth issues of Shogakukan's Sho-Comi magazine revealed on Monday that Miko Mitsuki's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū will get a side story chapter in the "February 14" issue of Shogakukan's Sho-ComiX magazine on January 15.
The manga launched in Shogakukan's Sho-Comi magazine in December 2016, and it ended on November 15.
The manga entered its last arc in the "June 15" issue of Sho-ComiX, which shipped last May. The manga's ninth volume will be the final volume, and it will ship this winter.
The Taishō-era romance manga follows Kaori Yoshino, a 16-year-old girl. Kaori marries the notorious 20-year-old Earl Tamaki Misono, president of her family's rival company. Although it is an arranged marriage, Kaori cannot resist Misono's love.
Mitsuki (Momo Lover, Love Knife, Angelique Retour ~Secret Side~) launched the Honey Blood manga in Sho-Comi in 2008. The series' second and final volume shipped in 2010. Viz Media released the manga under its Shojo Beat line.
Source: Sho-Comi issue 3/4