Miko Mitsuki's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū Manga Gets Side Story Chapter

posted on by Alex Mateo
Chapter launches on January 15 for manga that ended on November 15

This year's combined third and fourth issues of Shogakukan's Sho-Comi magazine revealed on Monday that Miko Mitsuki's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū will get a side story chapter in the "February 14" issue of Shogakukan's Sho-ComiX magazine on January 15.

The manga launched in Shogakukan's Sho-Comi magazine in December 2016, and it ended on November 15.

The manga entered its last arc in the "June 15" issue of Sho-ComiX, which shipped last May. The manga's ninth volume will be the final volume, and it will ship this winter.

The Taishō-era romance manga follows Kaori Yoshino, a 16-year-old girl. Kaori marries the notorious 20-year-old Earl Tamaki Misono, president of her family's rival company. Although it is an arranged marriage, Kaori cannot resist Misono's love.

Mitsuki (Momo Lover, Love Knife, Angelique Retour ~Secret Side~) launched the Honey Blood manga in Sho-Comi in 2008. The series' second and final volume shipped in 2010. Viz Media released the manga under its Shojo Beat line.

Source: Sho-Comi issue 3/4

