Miko Mitsuki's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū Manga Gets Side Story Chapter

This year's combined third and fourth issues of Shogakukan 's Sho-Comi magazine revealed on Monday that Miko Mitsuki 's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū will get a side story chapter in the "February 14" issue of Shogakukan 's Sho-ComiX magazine on January 15.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Sho-Comi magazine in December 2016, and it ended on November 15.

The manga entered its last arc in the "June 15" issue of Sho-ComiX , which shipped last May. The manga's ninth volume will be the final volume, and it will ship this winter.

The Taishō-era romance manga follows Kaori Yoshino, a 16-year-old girl. Kaori marries the notorious 20-year-old Earl Tamaki Misono, president of her family's rival company. Although it is an arranged marriage, Kaori cannot resist Misono's love.

Mitsuki ( Momo Lover , Love Knife , Angelique Retour ~Secret Side~ ) launched the Honey Blood manga in Sho-Comi in 2008. The series' second and final volume shipped in 2010. Viz Media released the manga under its Shojo Beat line.