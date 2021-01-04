Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Manga Gets Prequel Chapter

Prequel chapter about Sariphi launches on January 20

This year's third issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine confirmed on Monday that Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga will get a prequel "episode.0" chapter in the magazine's next issue on January 20. The chapter will tell a story about Sariphi before she went to the country of demons. The chapter will have opening color pages.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hana to Yume in 2015, and ended it on October 20. Hakusensha published the manga's 14th volume on August 20, and will publish the 15th volume on January 20.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

The manga has a combined total of digital sales plus volumes in print of 1.5 million.

The manga received a new one-shot in December 2019. The new one-shot was a new installment in the manga's "parallel world" spinoff "Kemohime to Futsū no Ō" (The Beast Princess and the Normal King), which appeared in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine in April 2019.