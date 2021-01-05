Kamentotsu Launches Manga Based on Kahori Hinata's Morris Character

Manga launches on February 4

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Kamentotsu will draw a manga based on artist and figure maker Kahori Hinata's Morris character. The manga is tentatively titled Morris ~Tsuno ga Haeta Neko~ (Morris ~The Cat With the Fancy Horns~), and will launch in Young Ace 's March issue on February 4.

Kamentotsu began serializing the Baby Bear's Bakery ( Koguma no Cake-ya-san ) manga on their Twitter account in November 2017, and it also began serializing on the Netlab website in December 2017. Shogakukan began releasing the manga in print in 2018, and the fifth compiled book volume shipped in September 2019. Manga publisher Denpa licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on February 9.