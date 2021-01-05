Katana Maidens Anime Gets Sequel Stage Reading

The official Twitter account for the Katana Maidens franchise announced on Tuesday that the franchise is getting a stage reading titled Toji no Miko : Seika Hо̄tо̄ (Katana Maidens: Pure Summer Light) this summer. Kadokawa 's Readpia brand is developing the stage reading, which also serves as a sequel to the Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko anime.

The stage reading is set after the anime, and it takes place seven months after the "Great Disaster" caused by Tagitsuhime. Six members of the anime's cast are reprising their roles:

Tatsuya Takahashi , who provided the series composition for the Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko anime, is writing the reading's script. Yoshinori Shizuma , character designer for the anime, is providing illustrations.

The stage reading announcement commemorates the three-year anniversary of the anime's premiere on January 5, 2018.

In the franchise 's story, since ancient times, shrine maidens who wield swords have been exorcising "aradama," strange monsters that threaten the human world. These young women who wear school uniforms and a sword are called "Toji," and they serve as an official unit within the police force as a "special religious service police squad." The government authorizes the Toji to wear swords and serve as government officials, and the government has set up five schools throughout the country for the girls to attend.

The girls live ordinary school lives, while occasionally performing their duties, wielding their swords and using various powers to fight and protect the people. In the spring, the five schools send their best Toji to compete in a tournament. As the tournament comes closer, all of the representatives rigorously train themselves in order to get stronger and improve their skills.

Studio Gokumi 's 24-episode Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko television anime project premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The franchise also inspired the Mini Toji short anime, which premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll also streamed this anime as well.

The Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi ( Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi ) smartphone game's tie-in original video anime premiered the first part on October 25 on the AT-X channel. The second part premiered on November 29 on the AT-X channel. The two-volume original video anime had a 2020 "advance premiere" via broadcast and streaming. Crunchyroll describes it as a Crunchyroll co-production.