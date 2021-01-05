Sekai Project Cancels GATE Manga Release

Publisher opened pre-orders for 2nd volume in 2016, delayed release until recently

North American visual novel publisher and localizer Sekai Project announced on Friday that it is canceling its publication of Satoru Sao , Takumi Yanai , and Daisuke Izuka 's GATE ( Gate: Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri ) manga, following its delayed release of the manga's second volume.

Sekai Project stated that nobody at the company imagined the ordeal of manga publication. The company apologized, saying that some factors were out if its control, but the company "dropped the ball" on the project. Sekai Project has offered to cooperate with any company that relicenses the manga.

GATE was Sekai Project 's first manga release in 2016 as part of its manga publishing initiative. The company began taking pre-orders for the manga's first two volumes in January 2016, and it just recently shipped pre-orders for the second volume. Sekai Project explained in an update in 2018 that issues with print quality had been a cause for the second volume's extended delays.

The manga adapts writer Yanai and illustrator Izuka's light novel series of the same name. Sao is publishing the series monthly on AlphaPolis ' website. AlphaPolis released the manga's 18th compiled volume on December 18.

The military fantasy series begins when a gate appears in Tokyo's Ginza district sometime in the 21st century. From the gate pours out monsters, knights from middle-age Europe, and other fantasy-like beings, and they kill many of the citizens of Tokyo. This event is known as the Ginza Incident.

The government sends a small group of soldiers from the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to the alternate world beyond the gate. Led by otaku soldier Yōji, they find that the villages in the world are being attacked by a dragon. An elf girl who is a survivor from the dragon's rampage joins the group in their travels across the dangerous new world.

The first television anime adaptation of the light novel series premiered in 2015, and a second season premiered in 2016. Crunchyroll streamedboth seasons. Sentai Filmworks released both seasons on home video.

Source: Sekai Project