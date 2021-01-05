Sony Halts PlayStation 4 Production in Japan Except for Jet Black Slim Model

Sony announced on Tuesday that it has halted production of all models of the PlayStation 4 Slim version in Japan except for the "Jet Black" 500GB model, and has also halted production of PlayStation 4 Pro models in Japan. Sony will use the free production lines to supplement production of the new PlayStation 5.

The Slim model of the PlayStation 4 console debuted in September 2016, while the PlayStation 4 Pro (a version with enhanced features) debuted in November 2016. The original PlayStation 4 launched in Japan in February 2014, three months after its launch in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console launched in the rest of the world on November 19. The console has shipped 3.4 million units in its first four weeks of sales, which is the highest ever for a PlayStation console.