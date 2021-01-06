Crunchyroll Adds Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen Anime's 1st, 2nd Seasons

2nd season premiered on January 1, all 12 episodes of 1st season available

Crunchyroll added Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen II , the second season of the television anime of Fumi Ayamiya 's Otona no Bōguya-san (Adult Armor Shop) manga, on January 1. It also added all 12 episodes of the first season on Tuesday.

The original four-panel fantasy comedy manga, which runs in the Ganma! manga app, is set in a world of sword and sorcery. The story begins when a young villager named Kautsu comes upon a unique armor shop that only deals with a certain kind of equipment for female (and male) adventurers.

The cast includes:

Yui Kojina , Meru Tashima , Miku Tanaka , and Kurumi Takemoto are also in the cast in unspecified roles.

The main cast members are reprising their roles in the new season. Junichi Yamamoto is also returning to direct at IMAGICA Lab. and handle series composition. Other returning staff members include character designer Kosuke Iwanaga , dot designer Kyashii , and sound director Yukio Nagasaki .

The first anime season premiered in October 2018 and received three new episodes exclusively on d Anime Store in March 2019.

The second season began streaming on d Anime Store in Japan on January 1, and it will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 8 at 1:00 a.m. (effectively, January 9). The anime will then debut on AT-X on January 13, and it will also be available on other services starting on January 8. The anime will also stream online and in Comicsmart's Ganma! manga app. The season will have 12 episodes of about five minutes (four minutes for main anime) in length each.

