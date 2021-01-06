News
Crunchyroll Announces Dubs for The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Dr Stone: Stone Wars Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German for the following anime:
Crunchyroll will also stream the English dub for the Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! anime and the second half of the “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime's second season.
In addition, Crunchyroll will continue streaming the Jujutsu Kaisen anime with English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs.
Source: Email correspondence