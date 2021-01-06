News
Crunchyroll Announces Dubs for The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Dr Stone: Stone Wars Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Burn The Witch, So I'm a Spider, So What?, Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German for the following anime:

Crunchyroll will also stream the English dub for the Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! anime and the second half of the “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime's second season.

In addition, Crunchyroll will continue streaming the Jujutsu Kaisen anime with English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Source: Email correspondence

