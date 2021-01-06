Crunchyroll Announces Dubs for The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Dr Stone: Stone Wars Anime

The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen is a great example of how a work can be much more than the sum of its parts. ― The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen (henceforth abbreviated as The Sorcerer King and the Golem) is a great example of how a work can be much more than the sum of its parts. At first glance, these parts all feel rather ru...