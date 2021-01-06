Kira Launches New Massugu ni Ikō 'Successor' Manga

New manga launches on January 22, focuses on "dog-hating" protagonist

The February issue of Shueisha 's Office You magazine revealed on December 22 that manga creator Kira will launch a new manga titled OH MY DOG! Massugu ni Ikō ~Kiki no Baai~ in the magazine's next issue on January 22. The manga will be a "successor" to Kira's earlier Massugu ni Ikō manga and will center on a "dog-hating" protagonist.

Kira's original Massugu ni Ikō manga chronicles the companionship of the dog Mametaro and his owner, the high school girl Iku.

Kira launched the original manga in Shueisha 's The Margaret magazine in 1991. Since 2002, the manga has serialized in Shueisha 's Chorus magazine, where Kira publishes new chapters in an irregular serialization. Shueisha has published 26 compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga inspired a 2003 television anime adaptation, as well as a five-episode sequel in 2004.

Kira's Bokura wa Minna Shindeiru ♪ ( We Are All Already Dead ) manga inspired a live-action series in 2013.

Source: Office You February issue and website