Kouji Seo Prepares New Manga for Spring Debut

Manga creator Kouji Seo revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that he is currently working on his new manga serialization that is scheduled to debut this spring. He revealed a storyboard of the preview page, and revealed that he had not yet decided on a title. He jokingly added that he suggested the title of "Gotōbun no Waitress de Yokunai desu ka?" (Are Quintuplet Waitresses Not Fine?), but was ignored.

Seo revealed last month on December 10 that his Hitman manga will end in six chapters. The sixth 2021 issue of Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed that the manga will skip the magazine's seventh and eighth issues in order for Seo to prepare for the ending as well as his new serialization, so if there are no other delays, the manga will end on February 3. Kodansha will publish the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume on March 17. Seo launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 17.

Seo launched the Fuuka series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2014, and the series ended in April 2018. Kodansha published 20 volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll released the manga's chapters digitally simultaneously with their release in Japan. Kodansha Comics released the series' volumes digitally, and the 20th volume launched in January 2019. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

Seo ended his 27-volume Kimi no Iru Machi ( A Town Where You Live ) manga on the same day he launched Fuuka . The manga inspired a television anime adaptation from GONZO in 2014 as well as four original video anime volumes.

Seo's 18-volume Suzuka manga ran from 2004-2007. Del Rey released part of the series in print, and then Kodansha Comics released the full series digitally. A television anime adaptation aired in 2005, and Funimation released the series on DVD.