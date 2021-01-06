Shinigami-sama ni Saigo no Onegai o Remake Manga Ends on January 22

Kabuto Kodai launched series in March 2019

The January issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on December 22 that Shinigami-sama ni Saigo no Onegai o RE ( The Final Wishes Granted by a Grim Reaper RE ), the "complete remake" of Mikoto Yamaguchi 's Shinigami-sama ni Saigo no Onegai o (Final Wishes Granted by a Shinigami) manga, will end in the magazine's next issue on January 22.

Kabuto Kodai ( Sōichirō ) launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2019. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in November 2020. Kodai published a one-shot manga titled "RE Owari to Hajimari no Hanashi~" (A Story of Endings and Beginnings) in Gangan Joker in January 2019 to precede the serialization.

Kodai, under the name Sōichirō , is the character designer for Ryukishi07 's Rose Guns Days game, and he also drew the Rose Guns Days Season One manga adaptation. Sōichirō also drew the "Episode 4: Alliance of the Golden Witch" arc of the manga series Umineko When They Cry . Yen Press has released both manga in English.

The original Shinigami-sama ni Saigo no Onegai o manga by Yamaguchi ran in Gangan Joker from 2009 to 2011. Square Enix published four compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga's story begins when a 16-year-old boy is only days away from his death sentence being carried out. He is accused of murdering his entire family. In his last few days, his little sister appears to him again in the form of a shinigami (a spirit of death) that will ensure that his soul ends up in hell.

The ongoing Tomodachi Game manga by Yuki Sato is based on Yamaguchi's original concept, and it inspired a live-action series, as well as two live-action films that all debuted in 2017. The manga launched in 2013, and Kodansha published the 17th volume in December 2020. Yen Press also published Yamaguchi's Scumbag Loser manga in 2016.